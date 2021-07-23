596 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $168.74. 406,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,795,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

