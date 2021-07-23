Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FedEx were worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx stock opened at $296.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $163.86 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.