Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.07.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.20. 96,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,288. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $234.25. The firm has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.