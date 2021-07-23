United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Holdings Cut by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lowered its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,474 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.63. 475,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,365,639. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

