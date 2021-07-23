Analysts Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,566. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

