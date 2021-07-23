Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Equities analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report $4.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the highest is $5.47 billion. Moderna posted sales of $66.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,365.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $18.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.51 billion to $22.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $22.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.75.

In other news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,176,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,353.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,516 shares of company stock valued at $73,123,484. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,239 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded up $23.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $346.64. The stock had a trading volume of 633,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,449,572. Moderna has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $342.51. The company has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 270.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.57.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

