Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. 661,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,616,112. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

