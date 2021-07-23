MonaCoin Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003813 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $80.64 million and $1.07 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,173.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,016.21 or 0.06266765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.35 or 0.01356245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00367519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00136402 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.22 or 0.00609881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00381813 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00290942 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

