Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.05. 2,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,598. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

