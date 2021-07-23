Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Semtech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Semtech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Semtech by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. 5,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.64. Semtech has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

