Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.
A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
INCY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,640. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $107.09.
In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
