Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

INCY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,640. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $107.09.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

