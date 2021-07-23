Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.13.

SAP stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 88,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,293. Saputo has a one year low of C$31.85 and a one year high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.82. The stock has a market cap of C$14.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.72.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

