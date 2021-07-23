IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.18.

IAMGOLD stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.12. 918,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$7.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.02.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

