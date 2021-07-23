Peanut Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Peanut has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Peanut coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $39,904.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00047786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.28 or 0.00847546 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Peanut Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,744,978 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

