Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Position Cut by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,822 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $120,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.64. 5,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,811. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.67.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

