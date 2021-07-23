ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 213.37% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

NYSE:ARR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 81,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,077. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.