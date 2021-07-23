Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

FITB traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.71. 223,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,214,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,079 shares of company stock worth $5,529,625. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

