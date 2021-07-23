City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 33.61%.

NASDAQ CHCO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,906. City has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04.

Get City alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,439.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $227,838.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,551 shares of company stock valued at $515,073 over the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.