Utah Retirement Systems Sells 6,600 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Twitter were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $411,009,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $170,955,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWTR opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.97.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

