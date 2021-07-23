Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.5% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 265,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,188,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

