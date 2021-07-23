Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $696,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 61.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $4.58 on Friday, hitting $248.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,397,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.10. The company has a market capitalization of $484.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

