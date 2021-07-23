Analysts Set Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) PT at $79.92

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after buying an additional 441,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 80,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.24. Nucor has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

