Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

PWCDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 42,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,946. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.04. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

