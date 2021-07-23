RSK Infrastructure Framework Achieves Market Cap of $117.22 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $117.22 million and approximately $887,271.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,513,342 coins. The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

Buying and Selling RSK Infrastructure Framework

