Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. 5,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

EBSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.