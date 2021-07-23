Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) recently:

7/21/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

7/20/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

7/9/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

7/7/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

6/10/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 80,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,412. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

