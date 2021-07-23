LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

NASDAQ LCNB traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.42. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,264. LCNB has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $212.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

