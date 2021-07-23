ABB (NYSE:ABB) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.28 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,243. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. ABB has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $36.21.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ABB will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ABB by 37.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 166,521.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after buying an additional 731,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at about $19,814,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of ABB by 186.6% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 907,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after buying an additional 590,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.