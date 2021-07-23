Melvin Capital Management LP Has $90.49 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Melvin Capital Management LP lowered its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 46.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125,000 shares during the quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $90,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 110,801 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,323. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

