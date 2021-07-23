Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.340-$3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.35.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $112.26. 25,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 1-year low of $70.38 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

