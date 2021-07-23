Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Pool comprises approximately 7.8% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Pool worth $17,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Pool by 35.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pool by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $6.49 on Friday, hitting $457.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,728. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $478.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.36. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

