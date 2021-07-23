McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,991 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 1.3% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.38. 86,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,958. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

