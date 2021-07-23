0xBitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001262 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $385,228.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00047783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.00843983 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

0xBitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

