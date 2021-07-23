Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$15.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.13.

CHP.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 203,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,066. The stock has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.94 and a 1-year high of C$14.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.56.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

