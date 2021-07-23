Aragon Court Market Capitalization Tops $11.01 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $64,188.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for $0.0898 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

