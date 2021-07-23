Ark (ARK) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002760 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $116.03 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,777,856 coins and its circulating supply is 130,656,959 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

