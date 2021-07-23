Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.63.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.43. 88,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -230.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.