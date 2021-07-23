Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,216,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH traded up $2.43 on Friday, reaching $305.34. 5,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $175.02 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.