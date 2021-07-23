Analysts Set Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Price Target at $2.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRM stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.12. 121,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,984,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.54.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

