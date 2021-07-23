Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given a C$161.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) has been given a C$161.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQB. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$148.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$157.33.

Shares of TSE EQB traded up C$1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$139.27. 11,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,773. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$69.17 and a 52-week high of C$153.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$138.18.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$150.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 17.03742 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

