First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Earnings Results

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

FAF traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,083. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $66.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

FAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

