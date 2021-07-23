IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 target price on IAMGOLD in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.35.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IMG traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.12. 914,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,772. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.02. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.