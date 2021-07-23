Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given a C$44.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has been given a C$44.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.43.

Power Co. of Canada stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.48. 452,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,684. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 103.34 and a quick ratio of 87.76. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$23.45 and a one year high of C$40.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

