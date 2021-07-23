Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. 61,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

