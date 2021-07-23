Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.11. The company had a trading volume of 84,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,537. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $158.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

