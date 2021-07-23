Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.53). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

