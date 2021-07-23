Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. DraftKings accounts for about 1.0% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 7.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $49.10. 162,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,047,081. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,668,138 shares of company stock valued at $130,350,163. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

