$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Umpqua by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 979,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after buying an additional 106,842 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 33,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. 28,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

