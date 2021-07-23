Raze Network Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $475,402.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00099297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00140550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,177.68 or 1.00143533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,585,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

