$0.09 EPS Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Coeur Mining posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.12.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 45,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,399. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

